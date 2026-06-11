Is Jose Mourinho worth the ‘rubbish’? Real Madrid not guaranteed to win with the ‘Special One’ as Michael Owen predicts whether Portuguese will last a season

Mourinho oversaw a Liga title triumph and Copa del Rey success during his previous stint in the Spanish capital - which lasted 178 games between 2010 and 2013. He was in competition with Pep Guardiola’s star-studded Barcelona side at that point - with Lionel Messi and Co providing the toughest of opposition.
More silverware has been secured since then - including a Premier League title at Chelsea and Europa League crown with Manchester United - but the outspoken 63-year-old last savoured a major trophy triumph when lifting the Conference League with Roma in 2022.
Relatively short-lived spells at Fenerbahce and Benfica have been taken in, with questions being asked of supposedly weakening powers, but Real are ready to roll the dice again with a familiar face as Florentino Perez takes a calculated gamble on a man with a glittering CV.