FBL-EUR-C3-ANDERLECHT-FENERBAHCEAFP
Adam Drury

Jose Mourinho makes a friend! Fenerbahce boss cozies up to steward during feisty Europa League clash against Anderlecht that was suspended for 15 minutes after fight broke out in stand

J. MourinhoFenerbahceAnderlecht vs FenerbahceEuropa League

Jose Mourinho huddled up to a steward during the Europa League tie between Anderlecht and Fenerbahce that was marred by fighting in the stands.

  • Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht paused due to fighting
  • Mourinho wrapped his arm around a steward
  • Turkish side into last 16
