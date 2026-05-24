Bring on Jose Mourinho! Hansi Flick ‘ready to face anyone’ as Barcelona see Clasico rivals Real Madrid turn to the ‘Special One’ for La Liga title-chasing inspiration

Flick has sent a clear message to his rivals following reports that Mourinho is set to return to Madrid. The Portuguese tactician is heavily tipped to succeed Arbeloa in the hot seat at Santiago Bernabeu, a move that would reignite the fiery atmosphere of the El Clasico rivalry seen during the early 2010s.
When questioned about the possibility of going head-to-head with the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss, Flick was unfazed. “Yes, why not? He’s the opposing team’s coach, and I’m always ready to face anyone,” the German coach stated.