Jose Mourinho's first season back at Benfica has been a 'complete disaster', claims club legend

The return of Mourinho to the Estadio da Luz was marketed as the dawn of a new era for Benfica. However, the Portuguese giants have endured a bruising campaign that has seen them fall short in almost every major competition, leading to a toxic atmosphere around the club.
The Eagles have already been dumped out of the Champions League, the Taca de Portugal, and the Taca da Liga. Following a 2-2 draw against rivals FC Porto, the "Special One" finds his side languishing seven points behind the Liga Portugal leaders, leaving their title hopes hanging by a thread.