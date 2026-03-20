Jose Mourinho & David de Gea pay tribute after tragic death of ex-Man Utd coach

Louro has died at the age of 67, with reports suggesting that the former goalkeeping coach passed away after a prolonged illness. Louro was one of Mourinho's most trusted aides, working as a goalkeeping coach across his spells at Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Manchester United. Vitor Baia, Petr Cech, and Julio Cesar were all named the UEFA best goalkeeper while working under the coach's tutelage, and Mourinho has issued a heartfelt tribute to one of his closest friends.
Mourinho wrote on Instagram: “In my family you are still alive. I will still hear you saying before every game, ‘Bro, it’s gonna be okay.’”
De Gea also wrote on social media: "Rest in peace." That message was accompanied by a photo of the two together and two emojis: Praying hands and a white dove.