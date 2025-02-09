Fenerbahce SK v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD7Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Jose Mourinho gives cryptic response after Galatasaray game abandoned just 30 minutes in as opponents Adana Demirspor storm off the field in protest against controversial penalty

J. MourinhoAdana DemirsporGalatasaray vs Adana DemirsporGalatasaraySuper LigFenerbahce

Jose Mourinho shared a cryptic reaction on social media after Galatasaray's match got suspended as opponents Adana Demirspor's stormed off the field.

  • Galatasaray match suspended
  • Adana players walked off pitch in protest
  • Mourinho shared cryptic social media post
