Jose Mourinho admits to confusion before 98th-minute heroics from Benfica goalkeeper against Real Madrid & apologised to Alvaro Arbeloa for wild celebrations

There was a remarkable twist in the tale late on at Estadio da Luz, with Portuguese giants Benfica keeping their European dreams alive in stunning fashion. A topsy-turvy encounter saw Mourinho’s side fall behind - as Kylian Mbappe netted the first of his two efforts on the night - before taking a 3-1 lead early in the second half.
Former Real, Manchester United and Chelsea boss Mourinho thought that a one-goal advantage was enough to secure his team a top-24 finish, with substitutions being made in a bid to “close the door”.
He was then made aware that another goal was required, with his Ukrainian keeper being the man to deliver a vital effort deep into stoppage-time as he rose highest inside a crowded penalty area to glance the ball beyond opposite number Thibaut Courtois.