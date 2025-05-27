Jose Mourinho aims astonishing new dig at Turkish football after Fenerbahce slump to 4-2 defeat at Hatayspor as frustrated coach also drops big hint on his future
Jose Mourinho has aimed another dig at Turkish football, highlighting his impressive record in Europe, while also discussing his Fenerbahce future.
- Portuguese coach ending season empty-handed
- Still has a year left to run on his contract
- Expects to honour that while challenging for titles