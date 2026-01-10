'It suits us!' - Jorrel Hato delighted with Liam Rosenior's impact at Chelsea after scoring in 5-1 FA Cup thumping of Charlton as new Blues boss matches Antonio Conte record in first game

Rosenior said he was "honoured" to become manager of the Stamford Bridge club when he was unveiled earlier this week. The 41-year-old departed RC Strasbourg to replace the recently sacked Enzo Maresca.
With very little time to prepare his players for a potentially tricky trip across London in the cup, Hato believes Rosenior did a good job in instilling his message before the FA cup tie.
Hato opened the scoring in a resounding victory for the Blues. Efforts from Toisin Adaraboiyo, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez backed up Hato's praise of his new boss, as Chelsea weathered a spirited display from their hosts, before besting their overmatched opponents in a ruthless second half display.