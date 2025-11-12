'I hope he makes the right decision!' - Jonathan Tah offers transfer advice to Nico Schlotterbeck as Bayern Munich target Borussia Dortmund's star defender

According to a report from Bild, the German centre-back has turned down Dortmund’s latest contract offer and is growing frustrated with the team’s playing style under coach Niko Kovac. His current deal runs until 2027, but reports suggest he is unlikely to sign an extension, increasing speculation about a possible move next summer. The 25-year-old joined Dortmund from Freiburg in 2022 and has since become one of the club’s key players, making 134 appearances in all competitions. Despite his importance, uncertainty around his future continues to grow.
Dortmund are reportedly preparing a new contract proposal that would keep him at the club until 2030 and are even ready to triple his salary. However, the German international has shown no intention of committing to an extension for now, preferring to keep his options open amid growing interest from top European clubs, including Liverpool and Bayern Munich.