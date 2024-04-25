'He failed instantly' - John Terry reveals astonishing story of Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas losing trust of senior stars by allowing youth players into first-class on plane trip
John Terry revealed how ex-Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas lost the trust of senior stars after allowing youth players in first-class on a flight.
- AVB took charge of Chelsea in 2011
- Wanted to show 'who's the boss' on day one
- Senior players put their foot down