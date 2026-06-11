John Terry-led consortium sees Colchester takeover bid collapse

Colchester have officially announced that discussions regarding the sale of the club to a consortium led by Terry have ended. The news comes after months of speculation and due diligence, with the Chelsea icon having been spotted at the JobServe Community Stadium as recently as April to watch a fixture against Accrington Stanley.
In a formal club statement, the U’s clarified the situation: "Colchester United Football Club can confirm that discussions regarding the potential acquisition of the Club have concluded, and the parties will not be proceeding with the transaction. Both parties invested considerable time and effort into exploring the opportunity and would like to thank everyone involved for their professionalism and cooperation throughout the process."