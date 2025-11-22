'Best decision ever' - John Terry reveals why he turned down big-money move to Chelsea's Premier League title rivals

It was back in 2009 when Chelsea went three consecutive seasons without the Premier League title after winning it in 2004-05 and 2005-06 back-to-back campaigns. They finished among the top three teams in each of those seasons but were struggling to get over the line.
At that point, another mid-table Premier League side, who were slowly growing in stature, were Manchester City after their high-profile takeover. City were signing big names like Robinho to strengthen and were reportedly also keen on bringing Terry to Etihad Stadium. However, the ex-England defender turned down their offer to prove his loyalty to the Blues.