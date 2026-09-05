Reunited at last? John Stones prepares for full Inter debut against former Manchester City team-mate

Stones is set to make his first Serie A start for Inter when Cristian Chivu's side take on Napoli at San Siro on Saturday evening. Major Italian sports outlets, including Sky Sport Italia, La Gazzetta dello Sport, and Corriere dello Sport, are all tipping the defender for inclusion in the starting line-up.

The 94-time England international joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer earlier this summer following the conclusion of his ten-year spell at City. He has had to remain patient for his full competitive debut in Italy after beginning the campaign on the bench.