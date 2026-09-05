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Yosua Arya

Reunited at last? John Stones prepares for full Inter debut against former Manchester City team-mate

J. Stones
Inter
K. De Bruyne
Inter vs SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli
Serie A

John Stones is tipped to make his first Serie A start for Inter against Napoli at San Siro on Saturday evening. The England international could face former Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne in a blockbuster weekend clash.

  • Stones in line for full Inter debut

    Stones is set to make his first Serie A start for Inter when Cristian Chivu's side take on Napoli at San Siro on Saturday evening. Major Italian sports outlets, including Sky Sport Italia, La Gazzetta dello Sport, and Corriere dello Sport, are all tipping the defender for inclusion in the starting line-up.

    The 94-time England international joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer earlier this summer following the conclusion of his ten-year spell at City. He has had to remain patient for his full competitive debut in Italy after beginning the campaign on the bench.

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    Former Man City team-mates face off

    The match could see Stones go head-to-head against his long-term former City team-mate De Bruyne in one of the weekend's stand-out clashes. The Belgian midfielder is expected to be involved for Napoli at San Siro.

    However, pre-match reports suggest Antonio Vergara is likely to start ahead of De Bruyne in Massimiliano Allegri's midfield three. Meanwhile, fellow England internationals Djed Spence and Curtis Jones could also be involved for their respective sides, though neither is expected to start.

  • Key absences and early season form

    Napoli will be forced to reshape their team due to the absence of star midfielder Scott McTominay. The Scotland international is unavailable as he prepares to undergo a minor procedure on his heart.

    Inter host the fixture following a positive start to their domestic season under Chivu. The Nerazzurri kicked off with a convincing 4-1 win over Monza before earning a hard-fought 1-0 victory away at Cagliari last weekend.

    Stones was introduced off the bench in the closing stages of both matches to help close out the wins. He now looks primed to step into the starting XI for his biggest test yet in Italian football.

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    Crucial showdown at San Siro

    Saturday's encounter promises to be a pivotal early-season benchmark for both Italian heavyweights. Inter will be eager to maintain their flawless winning run, while Napoli aim to secure a statement result on the road. A starting role for Stones would represent a major milestone in his new adventure following his decade-long career in England. The defender will be determined to help Inter keep another clean sheet and consolidate their position at the top of Serie A.

Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP