John McGinn insists Aston Villa have 'no ceiling' as the new Villans target Super Cup success against PSG

Despite the heavy turnover in personnel, McGinn remains steadfast in his belief that the club is heading in the right direction. Having been at the club for eight years, the captain has seen the transformation from Championship strugglers to Champions League competitors first-hand. McGinn is relishing the underdog tag and the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong once again on the big stage.

"A lot has changed in the eight years I have been here," McGinn explained. "When you are signing the best young English talent and players are performing at the highest level there will be interest. We have a structure in place, standards and rules which have made us a success. I am really excited about the new Aston Villa."

"We have our main core, the same manager, same methods and same desire to achieve more. A lot of people thought we reached a ceiling a couple of seasons ago and we proved them wrong."