John McGinn insists Aston Villa have 'no ceiling' as the new Villans target Super Cup success against PSG

This match-up serves as a repeat of the 2024-25 Champions League quarter-final, a tie that proved Villa could mix it with the very best. Although they eventually bowed out 5-4 on aggregate, a spirited 3-2 victory in the second leg at Villa Park served notice to the rest of Europe. However, the squad Emery takes into Wednesday’s final is significantly different from the one that pushed PSG to the limit just 18 months ago.
Key figures like Morgan Rogers, Lucas Digne, and Youri Tielemans have moved on, while midfield powerhouse Amadou Onana is sidelined with a long-term injury. Furthermore, stars Emi Martinez, Ezri Konsa, and Ollie Watkins have been granted extended leave following their World Cup exploits. This leaves Emery with a selection headache, as only four players who started that famous night in Birmingham are likely to feature in the starting XI in Austria.