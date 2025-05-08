Joey Veerman salary: How much does PSV star earn per week and annually in Eredivisie?

Everything you need to know about Joey Veerman's salary details playing for PSV

Dutch international Joey Veerman joined PSV in 2022 after spending three seasons with Heerenveen.

Veerman has proven to be a spectacular signing for the Eredivisie side, anchoring the midfield and dictating play with authority.

During the 2023–24 season, he led the Eredivisie in chances created, producing an impressive 130 chances.

Article continues below

His standout performances earned him a four-year contract extension in 2024, along with a substantial pay raise. While he may not rank in the top five earners at the club, Veerman is well-compensated for his contributions.

So, exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross