Joey Barton arrested on suspicion of wounding after alleged golf club fight
- Getty Images Sport
Investigation opened into alleged fight
The Daily Mail reports that Barton was “one of two men held after an altercation close to Huyton and Prescot Golf Club”. They go on to report that emergency services were called following reports of an assault.
According to the Mail, “an argument started inside the clubhouse”. As the alleged confrontation escalated, “there is a suggestion that a weapon was subsequently produced from outside the building and that Barton may have been acting in self-defence”.
One man is said to have been taken to hospital for “assessment of injuries to his face and ribs”. An investigation into what occurred has been opened.
Statement from Merseyside Police
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said in an official statement: “We can confirm that two people have been arrested following reports of an assault in Huyton on Sunday 8 March. At around 9pm, emergency services were called to Fairway to reports of a man having been assaulted near to Huyton and Prescot Golf Club. The victim was taken to hospital for assessment of injuries to his face and ribs.
“A 50-year-old man and a 43-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of s18 wounding. They are both currently in custody where they will be questioned by detectives. Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.”
Barton attended Newcastle vs Man City FA Cup game
The incident in question is alleged to have taken place the day after Barton returned to St James’ Park to watch Newcastle in FA Cup fifth-round action against another of his former clubs, Manchester City.
There has been no activity on Barton’s X account - which has 2.5 million followers and sees him refer to himself as a “Cultural Critic” - since March 8.
Barton's sentence in Aluko case
In December 2025, Barton was given a six-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months, after being found guilty of sending grossly offensive electronic communications with intent to cause distress or anxiety to broadcaster Jeremy Vine and football pundits Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko.
The 43-year-old was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay more than £20,000 in costs.