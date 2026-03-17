Woltemade has struggled for consistency since his big-money summer move to Newcastle from Stuttgart, and now finds himself in and out of the starting XI. He was initially deployed as a No.9, but Magpies boss Eddie Howe has recently experimented with the German in a central midfield role, with mixed results. However, Woltemade has received praise from Joelinton, who also made the transition from striker to the engine room in the earlier stages of his Newcastle career.
Joelinton delivers verdict on Nick Woltemade in Newcastle midfield ahead of crunch Champions League clash with Barcelona
Tough start to life on Tyneside
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Joelinton praises German star
Joelinton was quick to acknowledge the work ethic Woltemade brings to the side. He believes the Germany international has proven he can handle the pressure on the big stage.
"Every time Nick has played there he has done well," Joelinton said, via Chronicle Live. "I think he has proved every game he has played that he is prepared to give everything to the team wherever he plays. It's a great thing to see his commitment but hopefully he can continue to improve. If he keeps playing well it can only be a great thing for us."
Huge UCL night in Barcelona
The trip to the Spotify Camp Nou carries extra weight for Joelinton, who has previously visited the city for injury treatments. He admits he is far happier to be visiting as a player looking to secure a famous result after the 1-1 draw in the first leg of Newcastle's round of 16 Champions League tie.
"I have been to Barcelona a few times in the last few seasons for injections, but I am happy to be there to play this time!" he added. "I hope we can go to the Nou Camp and perform well. We have confidence and the belief to go through. To be fair, the last few games we have been playing much better and picked up points against Chelsea and Man United. We held Barcelona too and we have more and more confidence each game now. If we keep pushing and trying we can still achieve our goals this season."
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Momentum building for Howe's men
Newcastle enter this fixture following a massive 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. That result marked their first away win against the Blues in over a decade, providing the perfect morale boost for their continental travels.
Following their trip to Catalonia on Wednesday night, Newcastle will shift their focus back to domestic competition and a derby clash with Sunderland. The Magpies currently sit ninth in the Premier League table with 42 points from 30 matches, nine points adrift of the top four.