Joe Gomez was 'insecure and afraid' before suffering injury early in FA Cup loss to Plymouth as Arne Slot gives update on defender's condition ahead of Merseyside derby against Everton
Arne Slot opened up on Joe Gomez's fresh injury scare as he provided an update on the Liverpool star's condition ahead of Merseyside derby.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Gomez left the pitch after 11 minutes against Plymouth
- Back in first-team for first time since December 29
- Plymouth beat Liverpool 1-0 in FA Cup shock