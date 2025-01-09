Jobe Bellingham Sunderland 2024-25Getty
Jobe Bellingham to snub Premier League move in January? Sunderland star set to reject Arsenal and Man Utd transfer interest and follow similar path to brother Jude this summer

Jobe Bellingham could reportedly snub Arsenal and Manchester United transfer interest and follow the footprints of his elder brother Jude this summer.

  • Jobe has been impressive with Sunderland
  • Host of top-tier clubs monitoring the youngster
  • Could potentially cost £20m next summer
