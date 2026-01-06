Joao Felix hails 'unique' Cristiano Ronaldo for making him a better player after Al-Nassr link-up as Portuguese team-mates battle for Saudi Golden Boot

Ronaldo moved to Riyadh in 2023 on the back of seeing his contract terminated at Manchester United and quickly became a trendsetter in the transfer market. Several other household names have followed him to the Middle East.
Felix is among those to have trodden that path, with the 26-year-old forward embracing the riches on offer outside of Europe having endured a tough time with La Liga and Premier League heavyweights.
He has enjoyed a productive debut campaign with Al-Nassr, hitting 19 goals in total and sitting level with Ronaldo in the Golden Boot race, and is looking to help a familiar face that has found tangible success hard to come by across his spell in Saudi Arabia make further additions to his record-shattering CV.