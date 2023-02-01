Benfica most expensive player sales - How SLB made over €1.5 billion in outgoing transfers

Benfica have become masters of the market by shrewdly reinvesting the money made from cashing in on potential superstars

Benfica are one of the 'Big Three' in Portugal, along with Porto and Sporting CP.

The Eagles have won a record 37 Portuguese league titles, along with 26 Taca de Portugal trophies – also a record. Benfica have also won back-to-back European Cups, in 1961 and 1962.

Over the years, many big names have played for the Eagles, including the likes of Eusebio, Mario Coluna, Luisao, Angel Di Maria, Nuno Gomes, Ruben Dias and David Luiz.

In the 21st century, Benfica has produced plenty of players who have gone on to make big-money moves to elite European clubs such as Joao Felix, Renato Sanches, Jan Oblak and Victor Lindelof.

Indeed, Benfica have raked in over €1 billion (£840m/$1.01bn) in transfer sales since the turn of the century.

The latest big-money export from Lisbon were Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, who joined Liverpool for a whopping €80 million (£68m/$87m) and World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, who made his way to Chelsea for an even more impressive €121m.

Benfica biggest transfer sales by season

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022-23 Enzo Fernandez €121m €262m 2021-22 Pedrinho €18m €49.5m 2020-21 Ruben Dias €68m €76.5m 2019-20 Joao Felix €127m €240m 2018-19 Talisca €19m €73.3m 2017-18 Ederson €40m €132.7m 2016-17 Renato Sanches €35m €121.3m 2015-16 Rodrigo €30m €104.3m 2014-15 Enzo Perez €25m €104.6m 2013-14 Nemanja Matic €25m €45.7m 2012-13 Axel Witsel €40m €75.7m 2011-12 Fabio Coentrao €30m €41.2m 2010-11 Angel Di Maria €33m €85.7m 2009-10 Konstantinos Katsouranis €3.5m €6.8m 2008-09 Nelson €6m €7.6m 2007-08 Simao €20m €55.7m 2006-07 Ricardo Rocha €5m €11.3m 2005-06 Miguel €8m €9.8m 2004-05 Tiago Mendes €15m €18.4m 2003-04 Ednilson €130k (loan fee) €130k 2002-03 Marco Caneira €1.5m €1.50m 2001-02 Fernando Meira €7.5m €21.3m 2000-01 Nuno Gomes €17m €19.4m Total €1.56b (Approx)

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise

