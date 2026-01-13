Joao Cancelo's new Barcelona shirt number confirmed as Al-Hilal full-back seals return to Camp Nou on loan

The speculation has finally been put to bed with Barcelona confirming that Cancelo is once again a Blaugrana player. After a season and a half away from Catalonia, playing his football in the Middle East, the Portuguese international has secured a return to European football’s top table. The club announced on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached with Al-Hilal for a loan move that will keep the defender at the club until the conclusion of the current campaign.
The signing ceremony was a high-profile affair held at the club’s offices, underscoring the importance of this mid-season reinforcement. Perhaps the most notable detail for supporters eager to buy the new kit is the confirmation of his squad number. Cancelo has been handed the prestigious number 2 shirt, a jersey historically associated with some of the club’s greatest defenders, including Dani Alves. It is a statement of intent from the player and the club, suggesting that he is expected to slot straight into the starting XI and command the right flank immediately.