Joan Laporta claims Lionel Messi refused to greet him at 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony as he opens up on 'strained' relationship with Barcelona legend

Laporta admits that his relationship with a Barca icon has become “strained” on the back of an emotional parting of ways in 2021. It was during that summer, as financial struggles bit the Blaugrana hard, that all-time great Messi was forced to bid farewell to Catalunya.
Barca had, while lacking the funds to put a contract extension in place, initially hoped that Messi would agree to play for free while fresh terms were thrashed out. He headed to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, shedding plenty of tears at an emotional farewell press conference, and finds it difficult to forgive those that forced him to sever professional ties with the club that helped to turn him into a global superstar.