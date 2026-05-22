'We're not going to allow this!' - Barcelona president promises to Florentino Perez's 'grotesque' attack and accuses Real Madrid chief of covering up club's failures

The Barcelona president launched a fierce response to recent remarks made by Perez. During a press conference announcing his candidacy for re-election, Perez claimed the Negreira case had led to titles being “stolen” from Madrid. Laporta accused Perez of attempting to divert attention away from Madrid’s lack of success over the last two years.
He insisted Barcelona would not tolerate what he described as false accusations directed at the club. The Barca president also confirmed relations between the two clubs have deteriorated further amid the ongoing refereeing investigation. Perez had previously described the relationship between the clubs as “completely broken”.