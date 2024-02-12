Joan Laporta goes berserk! Barcelona president sends plate of spring rolls flying as he rages over draw to struggling Granada

Getty ImagesThomas HindleJoan Laporta goes berserk! Barcelona president sends plate of spring rolls flying as he rages over draw to struggling GranadaBarcelonaXavi HernandezLaLigaBarcelona president Joan Laporta took out his frustration in his team's performance on the food provided for club VIPs on Sunday evening.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarcelona president raged after 3-3 Granada drawScattered spring rolls in frustrationVowed to retain Xavi until end of season despite resignation