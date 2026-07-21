Revealed: How much Benfica will pay for Jhon Duran as ex-Aston Villa striker completes transfer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Duran spoke of his delight after completing the move and made clear he wants to make an immediate impact at his new club. The Colombian also outlined his ambitions for the season.

"I’m very grateful to God, just as I said when I arrived," Duran admitted. "I’m happy! I still say that it’s the biggest club in Portugal. I’m very grateful to be here. I have very high expectations for my time here. I want to play well, give it my all, and become a champion."







