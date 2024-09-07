Jesse MarschUSA Today
Alex Labidou

"I'd much rather coach Canada than the U.S. right now" - Canada's Jesse Marsch weighs in after 2-1 win over USMNT

USA vs CanadaUSACanadaFriendliesJ. Marsch

The Canada manager weighed in with his thoughts postgame after an incredible victory over his home country.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Canada stunned the U.S. on home soil
  • Marsch points to Canada being a better situation
  • Former USMNT star was a candidate for U.S. job
Article continues below