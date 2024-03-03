‘Blessed & grateful’ - Jesse Lingard reacts to first competitive match in over 10 MONTHS after making debut for FC Seoul in defeat to Gwangju

GettyRitabrata Banerjee‘Blessed & grateful’ - Jesse Lingard reacts to first competitive match in over 10 MONTHS after making debut for FC Seoul in defeat to GwangjuJesse LingardFC SeoulGwangju FC vs FC SeoulGwangju FCK-League 1Jesse Lingard felt "blessed" as he played his first competitive match in over 10 months in South Korea.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLingard blessed to play after 10 monthsMade his debut for FC Seoul on SaturdayLast played for Forest in the Premier League in April