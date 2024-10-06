Jess Park Man City Women 2024-25Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

'She didn't want to miss today' - Jess Park's absence from Man City's win over West Ham explained by Gareth Taylor ahead of huge Champions League clash with Barcelona

Lionesses star Jess Park missed Man City's win over West Ham, three days before a huge Champions League clash with Barcelona, due to a foot problem.

  • Park has started Man City's season in flying form
  • But missed Sunday's over West Ham
  • City face Barca in the Champions League on Wednesday
