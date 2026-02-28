Goal.com
Ameé Ruszkai

Jess Park is one of Europe's most in-form attackers - so how do England's Lionesses get the best out of Man Utd's star midfielder?

As soon as Jess Park received the ball on the edge of the Atletico Madrid box, Marc Skinner knew. She took one touch, then another to get it out of her feet and set herself up for a perfect strike with her right foot, which would send the ball over the heads of every Atleti defender, out of the reach of goalkeeper Lola Gollardo and into the top corner, giving Skinner's Manchester United an unassailable 5-0 lead on aggregate, one that secured their place in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals for the first time.

"We're getting to the point now, as soon as it leaves her foot, you know it's in," the Red Devils' boss said after the game. "As soon as you know she's in a space, you know that she's going to hit the target." He's not exaggerating either. Following a blockbuster summer move from Manchester City to United, this is already Park's most productive season in terms of goals and assists.

Now, as the Lionesses' first fixtures of 2026 approach, the big question is how does Sarina Wiegman take advantage of Park's exceptional form and get the best out of her in an England shirt?

    Change of role

    It's not a straightforward question for Wiegman to answer, either. Previously, when she was at City, Park played regularly as a central midfielder or in a No.10 role, and thus that was where she was often used by England, bar a couple of exceptions. It's also worth noting that, during that time, Park was not a key player for the Lionesses, making just one substitute appearance during the triumphant Euro 2025 campaign.

    Now, at United, she's making a case for a bigger role at international level while playing in a different position. Wearing red, Park has largely been deployed on the right, albeit with license to drift into whichever spaces appear, wherever they might be, so long as she remains disciplined in her defensive duties and honours them regardless.

    Despite her starting position changing in recent weeks, after a flurry of January transfer activity at United brought some new attackers into the fold, that message has remained the same, whether she has lined up on the right, the left or in the centre.

    Difficult to translate

    There are a few reasons why this might not translate so seamlessly to England.

    Some are obvious: England and United do not play the same way and international football is not the same as club football. Skinner conceded the latter after Park's wonder goal against Atletico. "Tonight, there's loads of space and so the game's different," he pointed out. 

    You also need to have the right players in the team for one player, or a whole attacking line, to be given so much freedom. At club level, that can be crafted through transfers and loads of hands-on time.

    Balancing freedom

    There's a similar conundrum here with Lauren James, who has been given tons of freedom in her role at Chelsea in recent weeks, with excellent results.

    James has occupied the No.10 role for England previously and been given much more license to roam than others, but it hasn't always worked for the balance of the whole team. After starting in that central position in the Lionesses' first game of Euro 2025, a flattering 2-1 loss to France, she was moved back out wide into a more orthodox role for the 4-0 win over the Netherlands, in which England looked much better structurally.

    But, as with James, it feels like England must do all they can to get the best of Park, especially when she is playing like this. 

    Flying form

    Previously, Park's best-ever return of goals and assists in one Women's Super League season was a combined total of nine. This campaign, she's already hit 10, with six games remaining. That's on top of the four she's managed in other competitions, to help the Red Devils into next month's League Cup final and the Champions League last eight.

    "When she was at City, she had a very defined, clear cut role and she had to do certain things. It worked for them, of course, at the time but what we've done is we've tried to negate the pressures that she'll have by putting her in spaces which teams don't get used to," Skinner explained.

    "You stick her in one space and it can stifle the situation. If you keep moving her and keep allowing her to have that freedom, she'll create anything for anyone and she'll score goals as well."

    Finding the right formula

    With Ella Toone injured for this England camp, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Park chosen to play centrally. She's played well there before for the Lionesses, she knows what is needed of her and her sky-high confidence will only increase her chances of performing in these upcoming games.

    But could Wiegman look to do something different and maximise her talents in the way United have? Could the fact that James is also a player who would benefit from a more fluid role help? Is there a way the two could bounce off each other in an England team and interchange positions, while not jeopardising the defensive side?

    "I think sometimes the club can be the audition for the international period. I think it can show a lot to Sarina about how she can use Jess because it's a different exposure, right?" Skinner added. "I think [Park's] audition is great. Hopefully Sarina can see that as well. She's an intelligent human, so I'm sure she will do and hopefully we can get the best of her for England as well."

    Good testing ground

    Moreover, this next week could be the perfect time for Wiegman to start looking at just what works best. England will be heavy favourites for Tuesday's game against Ukraine, and then again when they host Iceland four days later. The impetus is going to be on the Lionesses' attack to break down their opponents and some creativity with the team selection and set-up could go a long way towards helping them do exactly that.

    It might not be a testing ground that is applicable to all situations. England face Spain in April, for example, and that match will look so different to the two the Lionesses will play in their first camp of 2026. But in the absence of friendlies, this is still a good opportunity for Wiegman to look out how to maximise the talent of Park, one of the most in-form players in the country right now, in an England shirt.

