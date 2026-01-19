Jeremy Jacquet: Why Chelsea may have to pay £60m for Rennes' 20-year-old centre-back who plays exactly like one of their biggest rivals

In typical BlueCo fashion, Jacquet doesn't have anywhere near the experience of a Rudiger, a Thiago Silva or anyone else who has played centre-back minutes for Chelsea this season. He's only 20 and won't turn 21 until July. But, in fairness to the west Londoners, Jacquet is the sort of premium talent that they ought to be pushing the boat out for more often, as opposed to spending the odd £20 million here and there on teenagers who will almost certainly never play in the first team.
So, who is Jacquet, why have Chelsea identified him as the solution to their problems and would he be worth the £60m ($80.4m) that Rennes are holding out for? GOAL has the lowdown on one of France's best prospects...