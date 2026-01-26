Twist in Jean-Philippe Mateta saga! Premier League side made shock £35m offer in bid to beat Aston Villa and Juventus to unsettled Crystal Palace star
Mateta's future has taken a fresh twist as Nottingham Forest have joined the race for the Crystal Palace star. According to The Athletic, Sean Dyche's side have made an offer of £35m to Palace for the 28-year-old and personal terms "will not be an issue." However, the report adds that Oliver Glasner's side will only sell for £40m and if they can bring in a replacement before the window closes. The Eagles are interested in Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, with Glasner offering an update on Mateta before the team's defeat to Chelsea at the weekend. He told reporters: "It is pretty clear. JP will stay if we don’t have the right replacement who can play immediately."
Why does Mateta want to leave?
Crystal Palace have already seen Guehi leave for Manchester City this winter, while Glasner has also confirmed he will walk away at the end of the season. Losing Mateta would be yet another blow, with the forward said to be angry at the club over player recruitment and that promises over a potential new contract have not been kept. A move to Nottingham Forest would be seen as a shock given both teams are embroiled in a battle against relegation, indeed just three points separate both sides in the table. Relations between the two clubs also hit the headlines last season when Palace were demoted from the Europa League and Forest took their place. The club had written to UEFA to express their concerns about the Eagles' ownership structure.
Dyche talks transfers
Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche has admitted the club are working on transfers and that he's hoping to strengthen the squad. He told reporters: "I think it's quite apparent. The club are working hard. It's not like they don't know the situation and they are working hard to correct the situation. But they are willing to trade and they have backed the club financially."
The club have already brought in Lorenzo Lucca on loan from Napoli but are clearly hoping to do more business in the final week of the window.
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest next
Mateta now faces an anxious wait to see if he can secure a move away from the Eagles before the transfer window closes. The striker has eight Premier League goals so far this season and would be missed if he were to leave. Glasner's side are back in action on Sunday in the Premier League when they take on, yes you guessed it, Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park.