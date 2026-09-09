'Best-performing player in the world' - Liga president Javier Tebas makes massive Rodri claim after Barcelona transfer

Tebas has warmly welcomed Rodri's arrival in the Spanish top flight, dismissing any concerns about which club managed to secure his services. Speaking at the official presentation of the new Liga EA Sports Panini sticker album on Wednesday, Tebas was quick to laud the midfielder.

The executive did not hold back in his assessment of Rodri's current standing in the global game. He emphasised that having a player of his calibre is a massive victory for Spanish football as a whole.

"I am happy that Rodri is playing for Barcelona," Tebas said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "It makes no difference to me whether he is at Madrid, Barcelona, ​​or anywhere else. I believe he is currently the best-performing player in the world, and I am very pleased."