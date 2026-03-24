Led by Raul Jimenez and Guillermo Ochoa, Javier Aguirre's Mexico turn back to the past at the worst possible time

Once every four years, Guillermo Ochoa returns. It does not matter what age he is, what club or plays for, or how in form he is - the Mexican goalkeeper is always there, wearing the jersey of the national team. At this point, it's a ritual, almost a comfort to see the shot-stopper, crazy hair and all, between the sticks. He is a defining figure of the World Cup - if not a particularly successful one.

And therein lies the problem. Mexico, three months out from a World Cup that will, in part, be played on their own turf, are a frighteningly similar side to the one that failed to make it out of the group stage in 2022. Promises of an overhaul have fallen flat. A series of injuries, combined with a poor generation of talent, has left Javier Aguirre - now managing El Tri for the third time - forced to turn to some of the key figures of times of old.

While there is a certain charm in continuity, the Mexican national team are rather running in place. Players once regarded as top talents have fallen to the wayside, and Mexico will once again turn to a similar group for better results. Only this time, they're older. And although Aguirre has tried to refresh his side with a mixture of youth and dual nationals, this team looks short on quality ahead of a crucial March international window in which they will face two far superior opponents.