'That's your mother you're talking about!' - Jarrod Bowen's son sings West Ham captain's X-rated chant about parents' love life admits Dani Dyer

Bowen and Dyer have two children together, twin daughters Summer and Star, who were born in May 2023. However, it's Bowen's son, Santi, that she revealed sings the famous chant about the West Ham forward to Dyer.
Crude chants are commonplace in the stands at football stadiums across the country, and the London Stadium is no exception. And supporters can often be heard chanting 'Bowen's on fire and he's sh*gging Dani Dyer' to the tune of Gala's 'Freed From Desire'.
It's become so popular that Santi, who turns five in January, often repeats the song to Dyer.