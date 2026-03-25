Japan squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Japan became the first team outside of the three hosts to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after their win against Bahrain in the AFC qualifiers back in March.

They have always been an entertaining team to watch, especially on the World Cup stage, and have a reputation for pulling off upsets on the biggest stage.

They topped their group in the 2022 edition of the tournament, defeating both Spain and Germany. In the Round of 16, they were knocked out by 2018 finalists Croatia on penalties.

The Samurai Blue will once again be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this time with a renewed sense of belief and motivation to finally break their Round of 16 curse.

They will not be short of top talent from Europe, along with the stability of long-serving manager Hajime Moriyasu, so let’s take a look at the possible squad that could travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico for the competition in 2026.