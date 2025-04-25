Jan-Paul van Hecke salary: How much does Brighton star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Jan-Paul van Hecke's salary at Brighton & Hove Albion

Dutch centre-back Jan-Paul van Hecke began his Premier League journey in 2020, signing for Brighton & Hove Albion. However, he was immediately loaned out after signing, spending a season with Heerenveen and then another with Blackburn Rovers.

Since his return to Brighton in 2022, Van Hecke has developed into a reliable defender and a strong presence in the backline for the Seagulls in the seasons that followed.

Van Hecke has now established himself as Brighton's first-choice centre back, with a contract that runs until 2027.

The Dutchman's salary, however, is relatively modest compared to other stars in the team. Exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross