Jan Oblak leaps to Julian Alvarez's defence as Atletico Madrid fans continue to fume over failed Barcelona transfer

Looking ahead to the clash with their cross-city rivals, the captain maintained that off-pitch noise will not derail their pursuit of silverware. Relishing the intensity of the fixture, he stated: "A derby is always a derby; anyone would want to play in these matches."

Underlining the squad's uncompromising approach, he added: "From my very first derby, the mindset has always been to win it. You leave everything on the pitch, eager to perform as best you can and help the team. This time around won't be any different."

Setting his sights on the ultimate domestic prize, he concluded: "We are going to try to win La Liga. We are competing against big clubs like Madrid or Barca, but also Athletic, Villarreal, Betis... Every year we compete, we want to win. We don't fight just to finish in the top four; we want to win the title. But La Liga is very long, there will be good and bad moments, and times when things don't go our way, but we have to believe."