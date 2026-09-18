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Jan Oblak leaps to Julian Alvarez's defence as Atletico Madrid fans continue to fume over failed Barcelona transfer
Dressing room ignores hostility
First-choice goalkeeper and club captain Oblak defended Alvarez amid fierce supporter fury over his push to force a summer 2026 switch to Barcelona. The Los Rojiblancos hierarchy firmly blocked negotiations with the Catalan giants, turning down a €150 million bid from Real Madrid and insisting on his €500 million release clause. While the Argentine rejected alternative routes to Arsenal and Manchester City, the senior leadership group ensured the dressing room remained firmly behind him.
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Goalkeeper pledges complete backing
The Slovenian shot-stopper addressed the media during the club's 'Media Day' ahead of this weekend's massive showdown against neighbours Realat the Estadio Metropolitano.
Addressing the Argentina forward's situation directly, he insisted: "As players and captains, we've handled the Julian situation as something that is now in the past. He is with us, we are backing him, he is giving his maximum, and he has already played a few matches where he gave everything he could. I am certain that as long as he is here, he will give one hundred percent of himself and will do everything possible for this club to bring in the best results possible."
Trophy ambitions remain paramount
Looking ahead to the clash with their cross-city rivals, the captain maintained that off-pitch noise will not derail their pursuit of silverware. Relishing the intensity of the fixture, he stated: "A derby is always a derby; anyone would want to play in these matches."
Underlining the squad's uncompromising approach, he added: "From my very first derby, the mindset has always been to win it. You leave everything on the pitch, eager to perform as best you can and help the team. This time around won't be any different."
Setting his sights on the ultimate domestic prize, he concluded: "We are going to try to win La Liga. We are competing against big clubs like Madrid or Barca, but also Athletic, Villarreal, Betis... Every year we compete, we want to win. We don't fight just to finish in the top four; we want to win the title. But La Liga is very long, there will be good and bad moments, and times when things don't go our way, but we have to believe."
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Fierce derby tests credentials
Diego Simeone's men sit fourth in the Liga table after taking 13 points from their opening six fixtures. Securing all three points has become urgent as they prepare to host second-placed Real, who currently hold a two-point cushion over them. This derby showdown marks a pivotal test for the hosts before domestic action pauses for the autumn international break.
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