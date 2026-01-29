Jamie Vardy in the dugout? Wife Rebekah opens up on former Leicester star's stance on management during Q&A

After 13 years at Leicester City, where he became a club legend after helping them win the Premier League and FA Cup, the veteran forward made the move to Cremonese last summer on a free transfer. The former England international, who scored 200 goals for the Foxes, reportedly had the chance to move to Celtic but instead he linked up with the Italian team. Before he made the switch, Vardy revealed that he spoke to ex-Leicester boss and then Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca about making the Serie A transfer.
He said: "I spent the whole summer talking with Maresca, he spoke wonderful words about the city and the club. He advised me to come play here."