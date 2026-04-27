Could Jamie Vardy rejoin Leicester after back-to-back relegations? Ex-Foxes striker discusses stunning transfer & what has gone wrong in ‘upsetting’ fall from grace

When major silverware was being hoisted aloft under the guidance of Claudio Ranieri and Brendan Rodgers, with odds famously being bucked in spectacular fashion, few could have predicted how humbling Leicester’s fall from grace would be.
Having slipped through the top-flight trapdoor again in 2025, a deduction of six points for breaches of financial regulations this term has done the collective cause few favours. The Foxes would, however, still be sat in the Championship drop zone even if they had a full tally to their name.
Demotion into the third tier has already been confirmed, with it yet to be determined who will be calling shots from the dugout next season - with Gary Rowett currently at the helm - what the first-team squad will look like and how many supporters will fill seats at the King Power Stadium in 2026-27.