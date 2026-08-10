Jamie Vardy linked with STUNNING English football return as surprise club targets Leicester City legend
Hammers eye veteran marksman
In a twist that few saw coming, Championship side West Ham United have emerged as a serious contender to secure the signature of Vardy. According to Sky Sports, the Hammers are keeping an eye on the 39-year-old’s situation as they look to bolster their attacking options following their recent relegation from Premier League. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly eager to add a proven goalscorer to his ranks before the summer transfer window slams shut.
The interest from the London Stadium comes despite the club already possessing significant talent in the forward positions. The Hammers currently have Pablo and Taty Castellanos on their books, a duo that joined for a combined fee of approximately £45 million during the club's Premier League tenure. Furthermore, club captain Jarrod Bowen remains a vital central option after recently committing his long-term future to the club.
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Owls return ruled out
Before the West Ham interest surfaced, Vardy was heavily linked with an emotional return to his boyhood club, Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls are currently preparing for life in League One following a disastrous campaign marred by financial instability and an 18-point deduction. While a romantic reunion at Hillsborough was discussed, the striker has used his own platform to distance himself from the rumors.
Speaking on his podcast, Jamie Vardy's Having A Party, the former England international addressed the speculation directly. He told co-host Manish Bhasin: "In short, no. It's one of those things. I've always said that, once I was let go, then that chapter was kind of shut. That's just me, that's how I am. It wasn't meant to be, so it's never meant to be."
Italian adventure ends in heartbreak
Vardy’s potential return follows a stint in Serie A with Cremonese, where he managed to find the net seven times in 29 appearances. Despite his individual contributions, the club suffered the heartbreak of relegation on the final day of the season, leading to his departure as a free agent in June. The forward was also spotted undergoing medical checks at Leicester City’s training ground recently, though it was quickly clarified that he would not be rejoining the Foxes, the club where he famously scored 200 goals in 500 appearances.
At 39, Vardy has made it clear that retirement is not yet on the agenda. He remains determined to play at least one more professional season at a high level. West Ham, buoyed by the financial security of parachute payments, are in a strong position to offer the veteran a lucrative contract that reflects his status as a Premier League legend.
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Nuno demands the right profile
West Ham’s pursuit of Vardy is part of a broader recruitment strategy under Nuno, who is desperate to ensure the club does not make expensive errors in the market. The manager has been vocal about the need for precision in their dealings, especially after being linked with other targets like Troy Parrott.
Addressing the media regarding his transfer plans, Nuno explained the cautious approach the club is taking. The Portuguese tactician stated: "We don't have much time, but we don't want to make mistakes. It's crucial the players who come in are right, so we are taking our time to make sure we get it right. We identify the targets, we know the profiles and the names, so we let the club do their job. I don't want to speak about specific players."
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