Jamie Vardy 'affected and bothered' by chants aimed at wife Rebekah over Wagatha Christie scandal with Wayne and Coleen Rooney
Jamie Vardy was reportedly 'affected and bothered' by the chants aimed at his wife Rebekah following the Wagatha Christie scandal with Coleen Rooney.
- Rebekah & Coleen were locked in a fiesty court battle
- The high-profile legal scandal drew ample attention
- Vardy was affected by the media & public reaction