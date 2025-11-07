Jamie Carragher launches incredible 'sympathy about 115 charges' accusation at journalist following report of plan to sit in away end for Man City vs Borussia Dortmund

Carragher was prevented from doing so as he formed part of European match coverage for CBS Sports. In 2024, he spent an alcohol-fuelled night cheering on BVB from inside the famous ‘Yellow Wall’ as the German giants faced Paris Saint-Germain in a semi-final showdown. He told Kate Scott after that contest when asked if he was sober enough to conduct post-match interviews: "You know that's actually a good point. I haven't had too much to eat. I had a cheeseburger around half two. That might explain why I might be slurring my words because I've had about eight pints in the Yellow Wall."
Carragher was back among some familiar faces when Dortmund paid a visit to Manchester. The 47-year-old rekindled his relationship with passionate German supporters when joining them for their march through Manchester city centre and towards the Etihad.