Jamie Carragher brutally claims this season is Pep Guardiola's 'last dance' amid Man City struggles

There has been no official word on the 55-year-old’s immediate plans, with Carragher writing in his column for The Telegraph of why a long goodbye may already have been set in motion: “Pep Guardiola is the greatest football coach of all time and we should cherish every remaining minute of his Premier League career.

“It feels like we are watching Guardiola’s last dance in England. The clues are mounting up, pointing to the idea that he will end his Manchester City reign at the end of this season, with succession plans being formulated and his club’s recent transfer activity smacking of his hierarchy doing everything in its power to ensure he leaves with another trophy.

“If an announcement is imminent before May, Guardiola’s peerless contribution to elevating Premier League standards must and will be acknowledged. He is the No 1. Some managers are legends because they win. Others leave their mark because they change and elevate the game. Guardiola ticks all the boxes, winning trophies in such a fashion that his legacy extends way beyond the clubs he has managed.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!