Jamie Carragher told to 'f*ck off' by former Nigeria star after 'ignorant and disrespectful' AFCON comments - as ex-Liverpool defender urged to come out with 'massive apology' after Mohamed Salah jibe
Jamie Carragher was told to "f*ck off" by John Obi Mikel after "ignorant and disrespectful" AFCON comments and urged to issue a "massive apology".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Carragher's comment branded “ignorant” and “disrespectful”
- Has faced heavy flak for his naive comments
- Mikel wants him to tender an immediate apology