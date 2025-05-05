'Simmering resentment' - Jamie Carragher insists Liverpool fans are right to feel 'upset' over Trent Alexander-Arnold's impending exit ahead of protracted Real Madrid move
Jamie Carragher insists Liverpool fans are right to feel "upset" over Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving the club ahead of a possible Real Madrid move.
- Trent announces Liverpool exit
- Expected to join Real Madrid
- Carragher says Reds fans are right to feel upset