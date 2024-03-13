'What was he thinking?!' - Jamie Carragher leaves fans 'cringing so bad' after awkward joke with Kate Abdo over her boyfriend Malik Scott on live TV as Liverpool legend stuns Thierry Henry & Micah Richards into silence
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher's awkward joke to Kate Abdo about her boyfriend Malik Scott on live TV left fans cringing on social media.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Carragher left fans cringing on social media
- Reds legend cracked an awkward joke on live TV
- Questioned Kate Abdo's loyalty to partner Malik Scott