'I should have been tidier' - Jamie Carragher clarifies 'clumsy' AFCON remarks after online backlash while 'banging the drum' for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to land historic Ballon d'Or
Jamie Carragher says he should have been "tidier" with his "clumsy" AFCON remarks while "banging the drum" for Mohamed Salah to win the Ballon d'Or.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Carragher dismissed AFCON as "not a major tournament"
- African legends hit out at the ex-Liverpool defender
- The ex-Liverpool defender has now clarified his comments