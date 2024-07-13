There's a clear underdog in Sunday's Copa America final, but don't write Colombia off against the defending champions.

Let's all be honest here: Argentina is the heavy favorite to win the Copa America. They're the world's best national team and they have the resume to prove it. They're the defending champions of this tournament and, on top of that, they're world champions. The expectation is that they lift another trophy on Sunday.

Standing in their way? Colombia, a team that has won this competition just once - compared to Argentina's 15 titles. The last time they did so was in 2001. The only other time they'd been in the final was in 1975. For years, Colombia has had talent, but it's rarely assembled in a way that's allowed them to get this far.

And yet, here they are, and they'll feel like no underdog. No, this Colombia team has marched to Sunday night's Copa America final in Miami, going toe-to-toe with the elite to get there. They outlasted Uruguay in the semifinal despite going down a man in the first half. They stared down Brazil and didn't blink. They are currently on an incredible 28-game unbeaten streak.

This Colombia team achieved on merit and they know they have the talent to beat just about anybody.

"Just about anybody" doesn't account for Argentina, of course. Despite a relatively light path to the final, Lionel Messi and Co. are still a battle-hardened team. They won't be afraid of Colombia and, to be fair, vice-versa.

But realistically, can Colombia win? Can they pull off the upset and make history? Can they cement their status as immortals by leaving Miami with a trophy in hand? GOAL examines why Colombia has a chance against mighty Messi and friends.